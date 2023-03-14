Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya – “NMP”

New Music March 14, 2023 10:51 AM By Tom Breihan

Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya – “NMP”

New Music March 14, 2023 10:51 AM By Tom Breihan

Under the name Midwife, Madeline Johnston makes dreamy, overwhelming mood music. Midwife’s work can sometimes sound truly solitary, but Johnston is a very collaborative artist. In the past few months, she’s released the one-off single “Sickworld,” teamed up with Allison Lorenzon to cover Bush’s “Glycerine,” and contributed to Sightless Pit’s Lockstep Bloodwar album. Today, Midwife has announced a new collaborative LP.

On the new album Orbweaving, Midwife teams up with Angel Diaz, the primary force behind the Louisville shoegaze band Vyva Melinkolya. The two started working together after Diaz came to New Mexico for a recording residency at Johnston’ studio. The two of them took nighttime road trips out to the desert to look for wildlife, and they’ve named their LP after the orb-weaver spider.

There are only five songs on Orbweaving, but we should probably expect those songs to be pretty colossal. First single “NMP” stretches over eight minutes. It builds slowly and cinematically, with pillowy vocals layered over piles of fuzzed-out guitar. The whole thing is very pretty and weirdly nourishing. Below, listen to “NMP” and check out the Orbweaving tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Miss America”
02 “Hounds Of Heaven ”
03 “NMP ”
04 “Plague X”
05 “Orbweaving”

Orbweaving is out 5/12 on the Flenser.

Jon McWilliams

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

2 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

1 day ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest