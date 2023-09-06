This fall, former Cymbals Eat Guitars leader Joseph D’Agostino is coming back with the second album from his new project Cymbals Eat Guitars. Empty Country II is fully immersed in the sound of ancestral American indie rock, and D’Agostino recorded it at R.E.M. producer Mitch Easter’s studio in North Carolina. We’ve already posted the singles “Pearl” and “Erlking,” and now we’ve got a new one.

“David” is a tangled, wordy song with sad and poetic lyrics, and we know exactly who the David of the title is. It’s David Berman, the late Silver Jews/Purple Mountains leader, who was a friend and mentor of D’Agostino. Here’s what D’Agostino says about it: