Rachel Brown of Water From Your Eyes has been releasing solo material as Thanks For Coming since 2012; their upcoming EP What Is My Capacity To Love? is billed as their 81st(!) release under the name. Lead single “Loop” suggested the EP would have a bit of Water From Your Eyes’ madcap post-genre experimentalism, but “Unlimited Love,” out today, is a slightly more straightforward take on twee indie-pop. It’s also named after a recent Red Hot Chili Peppers album.

A statement from Brown on the track:

I wrote “Unlimited Love” when I got home from my first tour to Europe. I’m in another band called Water From Your Eyes and we had just done a full US tour right into a Europe tour, and I had sort of completely lost my mind and my footing on our first tour from the pressure and from a situation I had put myself in with another person. It was my first time touring extensively and there were so many growing pains, things really hurt for a bit there. But I had gone to Europe and I had never left the country before and I had never played so many shows in a row before or been so uncomfortable and uncertain and it started to feel really freeing to be so untethered to the places I was finding myself in. It was really nice to be able to be in a moment and really be in it and not have any memories of it or understanding of what people were even saying around me. It was so easy to be grateful at every moment because I had never had the chance to see the world like that. Everything is so awe inspiring and typical at the same time, it’s nice to know that life is life everywhere you go. It was nice to be meeting people and connecting and just experiencing the world so far outside of where my life had taken me so far. I felt a really universal sense of love, while at the same time feeling really heartbroken about such a small relationship in my life. I don’t write a lot of music that feels positive, but writing this song made me feel like I was actually learning something about how I wanted to move about the world and that I was growing into someone I wanted to be. I felt hopeful about love, not that relationship, but love as a concept, as a way to live, as a way to connect myself to everything and everyone everywhere. The song is also named after the album by the Red Hot Chili Peppers which was a very prominent topic between myself and my friends at the time.

The Brown-directed “Unlimited Love” video features footage from Water From Your Eyes’ aforementioned European tour. Watch below.

What Is My Capacity To Love? is out 9/29 via Danger Collective.