In addition to being one-half of Water From Your Eyes, Rachel Brown puts out their own music under the name Thanks For Coming. Late last year, they put out a best-of compilation called You Haven’t Missed Much, led by the single “Plagiarizer,” which made it on our best songs of the week list. Brown has just announced a new Thanks For Coming EP called What Is My Capacity To Love?, which will be out at the end of September. Today, they’re sharing the pulsating and hypnotic “Loop” from it. “I wrote this song before most of the EP, and it’s funny because it predicted everything that ended up happening with this person I was involved with,” Brown said, continuing:

A lot of the EP is sort of in the aftermath of the minor tragedy that played out with that relationship, but this song is the only one about it from before anything had even happened. I knew it wasn’t going to end well and I still just ran towards it as if there weren’t going to be consequences. I think more than anything, this song, this EP, even that relationship was less about the specific thing and more about the pattern of my behaviors. I was in this cycle of infatuation, disappointment, seeking out intimacy but never actually letting anyone in, etc. I found myself in the exact same situation I was always finding myself in and I kept telling myself that it was going to be different even though I hadn’t changed at all. Listening to it now, I just can’t help but think how right I was about it all, and how it would’ve been nice to be wrong. But everything happens for a reason, I’d like to think I finally got out of the loop.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let It Be 10,000 Years (Or Just 0.01 Cm From Each Other)”

02 “Unlimited Love”

03 “Loop”

04 “Try Again”

05 “Depends”

06 “Postcard”

07 “Melted”

08 “Spotless Mind”

TOUR DATES:

10/05 Ridgewood, NY @ Sundown Bar

The What Is My Capacity To Love? EP is out 9/29 via Danger Collective Records.