Jolie Holland and Buck Meek are both releasing albums called Haunted Mountain this year, a development that arose after both artists teamed up on a song. Today, that song is out. “Highway 72” is an earthy folk-rock tune that centers the grainy harmony of Holland and Meek’s voices but makes room for some lovely keyboard and fiddle flourishes. “I won’t know where I’m headed until I’m further along,” they sing. “One foot in front of the other on the lost highway.” Listen below.

Holland’s Haunted Mountain is out 10/6 on Cinquefoil.