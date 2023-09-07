Jolie Holland – “Highway 72” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Chris Doody

New Music September 7, 2023 12:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Jolie Holland – “Highway 72” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Chris Doody

New Music September 7, 2023 12:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Jolie Holland and Buck Meek are both releasing albums called Haunted Mountain this year, a development that arose after both artists teamed up on a song. Today, that song is out. “Highway 72” is an earthy folk-rock tune that centers the grainy harmony of Holland and Meek’s voices but makes room for some lovely keyboard and fiddle flourishes. “I won’t know where I’m headed until I’m further along,” they sing. “One foot in front of the other on the lost highway.” Listen below.

Holland’s Haunted Mountain is out 10/6 on Cinquefoil.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Oliver Anthony Reportedly Got Stranded At Burning Man (UPDATE: It Was A Hoax)

3 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

2 days ago 0

Zach Bryan Returns To Ticketmaster: “One Guy Can’t Change The Whole System”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest