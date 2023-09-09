NYC’s Beastie Boys Square Unveiled With Ad-Rock And Mike D In Attendance

News September 9, 2023 12:25 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In July of last year, the New York City Council approved Beastie Boys Square on New York’s Lower East Side — at the corner of Ludlow and Rivington. Today, a special unveiling is taking place to commemorate Beastie Boys Square and 50 years of Hip Hop. Starting at noon ET, the live-streamed celebration will go on until about 2PM ET and will feature the surviving Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock), Council Member Chris Marte, and a special guest DJ set by Jon Bless HiFi System.

This LES corner is of particular significance to the Beastie Boys — it famously appears on their 1989 album cover for Paul’s Boutique. Watch the unveiling and celebration from the corner of Ludlow and Rivington below.

