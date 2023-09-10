Watch Clairo Join Phoenix For Live Debut Of “After Midnight” Remix At MSG
Phoenix are currently on their Summer Odyssey tour, and last night (September 9) they hit New York’s Madison Square Garden. During the show, Phoenix brought out special guest Clairo to live debut their updated version of “After Midnight.” Last March, Clairo joined Phoenix on a remixed version of “After Midnight,” which originally appeared on 2022’s Alpha Zulu. “@wearephoenix thanks for having me,” Clairo posted to Instagram.
Watch a bit of fan-shot footage below.