Phoenix – “After Midnight (Remix)” (Feat. Clairo)

New Music March 16, 2023 10:21 AM By Chris DeVille

After the requisite social media teasing, Phoenix are back today with a new version of “After Midnight,” the best song on their 2022 return-to-form Alpha Zulu. Clairo has hopped on a remix of the driving, percolating, brightly shining synth-pop stunner, trading lines and harmonizing with Thomas Mars. She sounds fantastic amidst all the icy chords and propulsive burbles, tangled up with Mars’ light-beam of a voice. For me this easily surpasses Ezra Koenig’s turn on “Tonight” as the best duet to emerge from the Alpha Zulu cycle.

A quick quote from Phoenix:

We’ve loved Claire since day 1! What a treat it is to have her sing with us! We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do ♥️

And one from Clairo:

I’ve been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I’m very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix.

And one more afterthought from IG:

Listen below.

Phoenix are heading out on tour with Beck this summer.

Chris DeVille Staff

