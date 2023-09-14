The great ’90s alt-rock band L7 broke up in 2001, but they reunited, at full classic-lineup strength, in 2015. Since then, L7 have released 2019’s Scatter The Rats, their first new album in 20 years. They’ve gotten the real Joan Jett to sit in on their Joan Jett cover. They’ve celebrated the 30th anniversary of their classic album Bricks Are Heavy with a reissue and a tour. Now, they’ve got a new single.

L7’s new track “Cooler Than Mars” walks some of the same lines as many of L7’s best songs. It’s got monstrous, swaggering hard-rock energy, but it’s also got some of the sugary catchiness that was always L7’s secret weapon. Also, Donita Sparks still sounds like she’s making fun of you. This time, she’s specifically making fun of the rich people who say that they want to live on Mars. If that’s not you, you’re safe — for now, anyway. Here’s what Sparks says:

The song was inspired by the ongoing catastrophic news of climate change and the strange passions of billionaire space cowboys to explore and exploit the outer limits of our stratosphere. Seems to me such obsessions and resources should be totally focused on healing the Big Blue Marble. I feel like there is nothing “out there” that is as mind-blowing as the biodiversity of what we have here on Earth. Because we’re cooler than Mars, damnit.

“Cooler Than Mars” is getting an unconventional physical release. It’s only available 4-pack flexi disc, limited to 1000 copies, and anyone who buys it gets a one-month subscription to L7’s fan club, which launches in October. L7 are also heading out on a tour this weekend. In between rock-festival gigs, they’re mostly playing smaller rooms. Below, listen to “Cooler Than Mars” and check out their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

9/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

9/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

The “Cooler Than Mars” single is out now, and you can order it here.