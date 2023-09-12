Back in February, the Southern California rapper Maxo released a new album, Even God Has A Sense Of Humor, and we talked to him not long after it came out. After waiting four years to follow up 2019’s LIL BIG MAN, Maxo is wasting no time for his next one.

He’s just announced a new album called Debbie’s Son, which will be out at the end of the month. It features production credits from lastnamedavid, The Alchemist, Henry Was, Beat Butcha, Alexander Spit, Ahwlee, and more. The album’s sole featured guest is the Detroit rapper Zelooperz, and Maxo’s woozy and off-kilter new single “PlayDis!” is the track he’s on.

The announcement of Debbie’s Son is accompanied by this statement:

Skin sheds to reveal a version of me yet seen. Trials, tribulations, realizations. Everything contributed to the human. An attempt to not become my reactions. An attempt to retract to my purest form. Who is Maxo ? When nothing else matters? Love sharing the same coin as hate. Can’t go backwards. Embracing what’s to come. New blessings. Can’t keep extending myself for what does not love me, for me. No more superficial friendships or conversations. Getting rid of everything just to see what’s genuinely here for me.

Watch a video for the track below.

Debbie’s Son is out 9/28 via SMILEFORME.