Maxo – “PlayDis!” (Feat. Zelooperz)

New Music September 12, 2023 11:12 AM By James Rettig

Maxo – “PlayDis!” (Feat. Zelooperz)

New Music September 12, 2023 11:12 AM By James Rettig

Back in February, the Southern California rapper Maxo released a new album, Even God Has A Sense Of Humor, and we talked to him not long after it came out. After waiting four years to follow up 2019’s LIL BIG MAN, Maxo is wasting no time for his next one.

He’s just announced a new album called Debbie’s Son, which will be out at the end of the month. It features production credits from lastnamedavid, The Alchemist, Henry Was, Beat Butcha, Alexander Spit, Ahwlee, and more. The album’s sole featured guest is the Detroit rapper Zelooperz, and Maxo’s woozy and off-kilter new single “PlayDis!” is the track he’s on.

The announcement of Debbie’s Son is accompanied by this statement:

Skin sheds to reveal a version of me yet seen. Trials, tribulations, realizations. Everything contributed to the human. An attempt to not become my reactions. An attempt to retract to my purest form. Who is Maxo ? When nothing else matters? Love sharing the same coin as hate. Can’t go backwards. Embracing what’s to come. New blessings. Can’t keep extending myself for what does not love me, for me. No more superficial friendships or conversations. Getting rid of everything just to see what’s genuinely here for me.

Watch a video for the track below.

Debbie’s Son is out 9/28 via SMILEFORME.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

4 days ago 0

Elon Musk Biography Reveals Third Child With Grimes, Named Techno Mechanicus

4 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest