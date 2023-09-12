Explosions In The Sky – “Loved Ones”

On Friday, Explosions In The Sky, Texan masters of grand-scale instrumental post-rock, will release their new album End. The band has clarified that End will not be their last album, despite that title. Instead, it’s a whole album about the mysteries of death, which is fun. It’s also the first proper Explosions In The Sky album in seven years, though they’ve done soundtrack work in that time. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Ten Billion People” and “Moving On,” and now the band has laid one more monolith on us before the album arrives.

“Loved Ones” goes on for seven minutes, and it’s got more piano that I’m used to hearing on Explosions In The Sky songs. But this band remains consistent, and “Loved Ones” goes for a contemplative big-feelings thing that can be just enormously moving if it hits you at the right time. Think about it: A song called “Loved Ones” on an album about death. There’s devastating beauty in that, and EITS build it up to the kind of fiery conclusion that nobody else can do like them. Check it out below.

End is out 9/15 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

