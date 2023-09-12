Last month, the British producer Darren Cunningham released a new track as Actress, “Push Power ( a 1 ),” which was touted as the first preview of a new album, his follow-up to 2020’s Karma & Desire. Today, he’s announcing that new album — it’s called LXXXVIII and will be released on November 3. It was inspired by game theory and chess, reflected by the tracklist’s parenthetical board movements. You can hear another track from it, “Game Over ( e 1 ),” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Push Power ( a 1 )”

02 “Hit That Spdiff ( b 8 )”

03 “Azd Rain ( g 1 )”

04 “Memory Haze ( c 1 )”

05 “Game Over ( e 1 )”

06 “Typewriter World ( c 8 )”

07 “Its me ( g 8 )”

08 “Chill ( h 2 )”

09 “Green Blue Amnesia Magic Haze ( d 7 )”

10 “Oway ( f 7 )”

11 “M2 ( f 8 )”

12 “Azifiziks ( d 8 )”

13 “Pluto ( a 2 )”

LXXXVIII is out 11/3 via Ninja Tune.