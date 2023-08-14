Late last year, the British producer Actress, aka Darren Cunningham, released an EP, Dummy Corproation, and he’s followed that up with a guest spot on the new John Cale album and a one-off track of his own, “Jimmy.” Today, he’s back with the single “Push Power ( a 1 ),” built around a pulsing beat and some hypnotic vocal samples. It’s being touted as the start of a new chapter for Actress — his last full-length was 2020’s Karma & Desire. Check out the track below.

“Push Power ( a 1 )” is out now via Ninja Tune.