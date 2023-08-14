Actress – “Push Power ( a 1 )”

New Music August 14, 2023 11:13 AM By James Rettig

Actress – “Push Power ( a 1 )”

New Music August 14, 2023 11:13 AM By James Rettig

Late last year, the British producer Actress, aka Darren Cunningham, released an EP, Dummy Corproation, and he’s followed that up with a guest spot on the new John Cale album and a one-off track of his own, “Jimmy.” Today, he’s back with the single “Push Power ( a 1 ),” built around a pulsing beat and some hypnotic vocal samples. It’s being touted as the start of a new chapter for Actress — his last full-length was 2020’s Karma & Desire. Check out the track below.

“Push Power ( a 1 )” is out now via Ninja Tune.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

2 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

1 day ago 0

1 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting At Minneapolis Punk Show

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest