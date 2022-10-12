Actress – “Dream”

New Music October 12, 2022 10:30 AM By James Rettig
0

Actress – “Dream”

New Music October 12, 2022 10:30 AM By James Rettig
0

It’s been two years since the British producer Actress released his last album, Karma & Desire — one of the best electronic releases from 2020 — and today he’s back with news of an EP, which is called Dummy Corporation and will be out next month. “The overall idea is for this to be a demonstration of the process and the philosophical action art of creating modern day electronic music,” Actress said in a statement. “I create these sketches, essentially like the fabrics, and I collage them together…once I see the picture it’s embellished further and the process repeats…” Today, he’s releasing the 9-minute-long throbber “Dream.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dummy Corporation”
02 “Futur Spher Techno Version”
03 “Fragments Of A Butterfly’s Face”
04 “Dream”

The Dummy Corporation EP is out 11/11 via Ninja Tune.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

1 day ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

1 day ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

1 day ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest