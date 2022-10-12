It’s been two years since the British producer Actress released his last album, Karma & Desire — one of the best electronic releases from 2020 — and today he’s back with news of an EP, which is called Dummy Corporation and will be out next month. “The overall idea is for this to be a demonstration of the process and the philosophical action art of creating modern day electronic music,” Actress said in a statement. “I create these sketches, essentially like the fabrics, and I collage them together…once I see the picture it’s embellished further and the process repeats…” Today, he’s releasing the 9-minute-long throbber “Dream.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dummy Corporation”

02 “Futur Spher Techno Version”

03 “Fragments Of A Butterfly’s Face”

04 “Dream”

The Dummy Corporation EP is out 11/11 via Ninja Tune.