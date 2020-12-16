The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2020

This October, I went to a club for the first time all year. Music blasted and lights blared as I looked across an entirely empty room. See, I was the only person in the club, while watching my partner DJ to an empty dancefloor as part of a venue’s livestream for people to watch from home. Like much of 2020, it was a combination of surreal, bleak, and inspiring.

Electronic music is a genre that always moves forward and it proved that throughout this brutal year. People came together this year through livestreams and benefits, supporting each other on Bandcamp Fridays and organizing in video-chat parties like Club Quarantine. It was a time where we withdrew, finding new appreciation in smaller, soothing sounds, but it was also a year people stood up, producing unprecedented new forms of protest music.

Below you’ll find 10 of the very best electronic albums to come out of 2020. Some are directly inspired by this year. Others look toward optimistic futures or reckon with tragic pasts. Thankfully some sound like they were simply dropped off by aliens with way less heavy shit weighing on their minds. Also, much like last year (and the year before), the selections I’ve included don’t line up the same as Stereogum’s own top 50 albums and may not be the same as yours, but consider that a feature, not a bug, after the enormous wealth of music found this year. I hope you find new and familiar favorites among the list below and I’d love nothing more than to hear in the comments about what electronic music spoke to you this year.