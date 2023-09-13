VMAs: Watch The Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute Feat. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, & More

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

September 12, 2023 By Chris DeVille

All year long, the music world has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Surprisingly, the Recording Academy had the most memorable tribute to the genre so far, with Questlove stringing together a generations-spanning medley that went down as one of the great Grammy moments in recent memory. Now the VMAs have staged a star-studded rap history showcase of their own as the finale of tonight’s broadcast.

Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, and DMC were all part of the parade of famous figures. Watch it play out below.

