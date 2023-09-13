VMAs: Watch The Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute Feat. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, & More

All year long, the music world has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Surprisingly, the Recording Academy had the most memorable tribute to the genre so far, with Questlove stringing together a generations-spanning medley that went down as one of the great Grammy moments in recent memory. Now the VMAs have staged a star-studded rap history showcase of their own as the finale of tonight’s broadcast.

Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, and DMC were all part of the parade of famous figures. Watch it play out below.

Nicki Minaj performs to celebrate the the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop at the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/5bCzFiNMPP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023

Lil Wayne performs "A Milli" at the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/z5zK1bDQXe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023

LL Cool J performs on the #VMAs stage for the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop pic.twitter.com/w1hAJv1Og2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023