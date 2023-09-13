Foxing Announce The Albatross 10th Anniversary Edition With Prince Daddy & The Hyena Cover

Foxing’s debut album The Albatross turns 10 in a couple months, and the band has already plotted out an anniversary tour alongside the Hotelier, who are celebrating the anniversary of their own Home, Like Noplace There Is.

Today, Foxing have detailed a 10th anniversary edition of The Albatross featuring covers of a bunch of emo(-adjacent) bands that have come up after them: Home Is Where, For Your Health, Insignificant Other, and more. The album also includes 2023 re-recordings of “The Medic” and “Rory.”

Right now, we’re getting Prince Daddy & The Hyena’s take on “Rory,” plus the 2023 version of the same track. Check out both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Carly Cosgrove – “Bloodhound”

02 Insignificant Other – “Inuit”

03 Sweet Pill – “The Medic”

04 Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Rory”

05 Home Is Where – “Big By A Dead Bee Pt. I”

06 Hey, Ily – “Bit By A Dead Bee Pt. II”

07 For Your Health – “Den Mother”

08 Thank You, I’m Sorry’s Colleen Dow – “Quietus”

09 “The Medic (2023)”

10 “Rory (2023)”

The Albatross: Ten Years is out 11/3.