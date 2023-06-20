The Hotelier & Foxing Announce Co-Headlining 10th Anniversary Tour

In 2014, Foxing and the Hotelier headed out on a co-headlining tour in support of their albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace There Is, which came out in November 2013 and February 2014, respectively. Ten years and one to two-ish waves of emo later, the bands are doing it again to celebrate the anniversary of both albums.

“The Albatross turns 10 years old this year. In that time we’ve been around the world and had the privilege to do things we’d only dreamed of previously,” Foxing wrote in an Instagram post. “We’ve grown so much as people since then, and made so many friends along the way. Chief among those friends we’ve made have been The Hotelier.”

The Hotelier echoed similar sentiments on their social media: “We will be touring with Foxing as a celebration of HLNPIT, The Albatross, ourselves then, ourselves now, and our friendships we hold to this day. How time flies.”

Check out the itinerary below. A limited pre-sale starts tomorrow here; general on sale is on Friday.

11/01 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/02 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

11/03 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/04 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/05 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/07 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/11 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

11/12 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/14 Washington, DC @ The Howard

11/15 Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/17 New York, NY @ Racket

11/18 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/19 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/07 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/08 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

02/10 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

02/12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/13 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/14 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

02/16 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

02/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

02/18 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

02/20 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

02/21 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

02/23 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

02/24 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

02/25 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/28 Denver, CO @ Summit