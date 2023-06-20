The Hotelier & Foxing Announce Co-Headlining 10th Anniversary Tour
In 2014, Foxing and the Hotelier headed out on a co-headlining tour in support of their albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace There Is, which came out in November 2013 and February 2014, respectively. Ten years and one to two-ish waves of emo later, the bands are doing it again to celebrate the anniversary of both albums.
“The Albatross turns 10 years old this year. In that time we’ve been around the world and had the privilege to do things we’d only dreamed of previously,” Foxing wrote in an Instagram post. “We’ve grown so much as people since then, and made so many friends along the way. Chief among those friends we’ve made have been The Hotelier.”
The Hotelier echoed similar sentiments on their social media: “We will be touring with Foxing as a celebration of HLNPIT, The Albatross, ourselves then, ourselves now, and our friendships we hold to this day. How time flies.”
Check out the itinerary below. A limited pre-sale starts tomorrow here; general on sale is on Friday.
11/01 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/02 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
11/03 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/04 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/05 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
11/07 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/10 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/11 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
11/12 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/14 Washington, DC @ The Howard
11/15 Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/17 New York, NY @ Racket
11/18 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/19 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
02/07 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/08 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
02/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
02/10 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
02/12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/13 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
02/14 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
02/16 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
02/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
02/18 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
02/20 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
02/21 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/23 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
02/24 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
02/25 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/28 Denver, CO @ Summit