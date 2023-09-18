Laura Veirs – “Rocks Of Time”

New Music September 18, 2023 10:05 AM By James Rettig

Laura Veirs – “Rocks Of Time”

New Music September 18, 2023 10:05 AM By James Rettig

Laura Veirs has announced a new album called Phone Orphans, the Portland, OR musician’s follow-up to last year’s Found Light. She recorded all of it herself, and the songs were culled from 8 years worth of voice memos on her phone, hence the title.

“It feels good, on my 50th birthday and after 30 years of writing songs, to bring these “Phone Orphans” into the light,” Veirs said in a statement. “These songs have been hiding out on my phone, some of them for over eight years. They are about my family, my lovers and me. I recorded them alone in my living room into my voice memo app. I like their relaxed feel. These songs were mastered but we made no edits to the recordings. I hope you enjoy this intimate glimpse into my artistic process.”

Today, she’s sharing lead single “Rocks Of Time,” which she said “was written about my beloved brother and devoted uncle Scott Veirs.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Creatures Of A Day”
02 “If You Could Hold Someone”
03 “Rocks Of Time”
04 “Tree Climber”
05 “Up Is A Nice Place To Be”
06 “The Archers”
07 “Tiger Ocean Instrumental”
08 “Smoke Song”
09 “Valentine”
10 “Magnolia Sphere”
11 “Swan Dive”
12 “Next One, Maybe”
13 “Piano Improv”
14 “Beautiful Dreams”

TOUR DATES:
09/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Tackle HQ ^
11/05 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall ^
11/06 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^
11/22 – Bath, UK – Komedia ^
11/23 – Liverpool, UK – Leaf Cafe ^
11/24 – Dublin, IE – Liberty Hall ^
11/25 – London, UK – Dingwalls ^
11/26 – Twyford, Winchester, UK – St Mary’s Church ^
11/27 – Milton Keynes, UK – The Stables ^
12/09 – Brooklyn, NY – The Owl ^
^ w/ Karl Blau

Phone Orphans is out 11/3 via Veirs’ own Raven Marching Band Records.

Shelby Brakken

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jann Wenner Says Women And Black Artists Were Not Intellectually Articulate Enough To Be Interviewed For His New Book Of Rockstar Interviews

4 days ago 0

The National Announce Laugh Track, Second Album Of 2023, Onstage At Homecoming Fest

3 days ago 0

22 Thoughts On Homecoming 2023, Where The National Reasserted Their Might And Pavement Played Maybe Their Last Show Ever

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest