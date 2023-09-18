Laura Veirs has announced a new album called Phone Orphans, the Portland, OR musician’s follow-up to last year’s Found Light. She recorded all of it herself, and the songs were culled from 8 years worth of voice memos on her phone, hence the title.

“It feels good, on my 50th birthday and after 30 years of writing songs, to bring these “Phone Orphans” into the light,” Veirs said in a statement. “These songs have been hiding out on my phone, some of them for over eight years. They are about my family, my lovers and me. I recorded them alone in my living room into my voice memo app. I like their relaxed feel. These songs were mastered but we made no edits to the recordings. I hope you enjoy this intimate glimpse into my artistic process.”

Today, she’s sharing lead single “Rocks Of Time,” which she said “was written about my beloved brother and devoted uncle Scott Veirs.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Creatures Of A Day”

02 “If You Could Hold Someone”

03 “Rocks Of Time”

04 “Tree Climber”

05 “Up Is A Nice Place To Be”

06 “The Archers”

07 “Tiger Ocean Instrumental”

08 “Smoke Song”

09 “Valentine”

10 “Magnolia Sphere”

11 “Swan Dive”

12 “Next One, Maybe”

13 “Piano Improv”

14 “Beautiful Dreams”

TOUR DATES:

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Tackle HQ ^

11/05 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall ^

11/06 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

11/22 – Bath, UK – Komedia ^

11/23 – Liverpool, UK – Leaf Cafe ^

11/24 – Dublin, IE – Liberty Hall ^

11/25 – London, UK – Dingwalls ^

11/26 – Twyford, Winchester, UK – St Mary’s Church ^

11/27 – Milton Keynes, UK – The Stables ^

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY – The Owl ^

^ w/ Karl Blau

Phone Orphans is out 11/3 via Veirs’ own Raven Marching Band Records.