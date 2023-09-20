America’s Hardcore Fest Announces Last-Ever Lineup

News September 20, 2023 1:51 PM By James Rettig

For a while now, Triple B Records has been putting on America’s Hardcore Fest, as an accompaniment of sorts to the label’s popular America’s Hardcore series of compilations. That festival returned last year for the first time since 2019, and it will take place once again this December — but it’s being billed as the final AHC.

The last-ever AHC has a lineup that includes Mindforce, Negative Approach, Slapshot, Gridiron, Fury, Shipwreck, Spy, COA, Restraining Order, Big Contest, Demolition, and many more, plus a bigger-font act that’s yet to be announced. The fest will take from December 1 through 3 at the Middle East in Boston. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

