America’s Hardcore Fest Has Fuming Mouth, Fiddlehead, Vein, Mindforce, & A Whole Lot More

For years now, the Boston-based Triple B Records has arguably been the most important label in hardcore. Last year, Triple B released the fourth volume of its compilation series America’s Hardcore, and label founder Sam Yarmuth talked to us about it. Yarmuth has also used the America’s Hardcore name for a Boston-area festival that he’s been running for a while. America’s Hardcore hasn’t happened since 2019, but it’s coming back this year, and its lineup looks extremely sick.

There’s a lot to like about the America’s Hardcore flyer, but the best thing might be this phrase: “The return of Fuming Mouth.” Last year, Mark Whelan, frontman of the great Massachusetts hardcore/death metal trio Fuming Mouth, was diagnosed with cancer. Whelan went through chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, and last month, he announced that he was cancer free and looking forward to making music again. As of now, Fuming Mouth are slated to make their return at America’s Hardcore. That fucking rules.

The rest of the bill is full of heavyweights, including more Massachusetts heroes like Fiddlehead and Vein, as well as much of the Triple B roster. The bill also features Mindforce, Sunami, Magnitude, Seed Of Main, Restraining Order, Pain Of Truth, Division Of Mind, Combust, High Command, Life’s Question, Mil-Spec, Worn, Downfall, Raw Brigade, C4, Final Gasp, and a whole lot of others. It looks fun as hell. The whole thing goes down 12/1-3 at the Middle East and Sonia — two Cambridge, Massachusetts venues that might not be with us much longer. Enjoy it while you can. You can get tickets here.