Fuming Mouth’s Mark Whelan Diagnosed With Cancer, Launches GoFundMe

Mark Whelan, frontman of the great Massachusetts hardcore/death metal trio Fuming Mouth, has been diagnosed with cancer. On Twitter, Whelan writes, “I have acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A type of cancer that is treatable. We’ve already begun treatment and are working to beat this every day. It will surely be a hard road but I’m ready to face it.”

Whelan’s partner has launched a GoFundMe to cover his expenses, which won’t all be covered by his healthcare. On that GoFundMe page, Whelan’s partner writes that he was diagnosed with AML last month and that he began chemotherapy shortly after that diagnosis. Treatment will take a long time, and it will require a bone marrow transplant. Here’s what Whelan’s partner writes:

I am writing on behalf of Mark Whelan, as his partner. On November 19 2021, Mark was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This diagnosis came as a shock after a week long stay at Milford Regional Medical Center. Mark has since been transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, near Fenway in Boston, where he began induction chemotherapy treatment on November 26 2021. This is just the beginning of Mark’s fight against AML. He will require extensive treatment in the upcoming months while he is hospitalized. Mark is currently on state healthcare and much of what he will endure for treatment will not be covered by insurance. We are asking for donations to help lessen the massive financial blow of this incredibly devastating news. Anything counts and is deeply appreciated. It is highly unlikely that the goal amount will cover all of his medical bills, so any donation is welcome. Mark’s treatment will include a bone marrow transplant. This is a procedure that depends on the availability of donors. If you’re able, please consider joining the bone marrow donor registry. It’s free and can help save someone’s life. Find more information here.

You can donate to Whelan’s GoFundMe here.