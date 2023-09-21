In 1973, the big-deal music producer Lou Adler opened the Roxy Theatre, his club on the Sunset Strip. Neil Young and his band the Santa Monica Flyers playing the venue’s first three nights. Young had just finished recording Tonight’s The Night, the classic bad-vibes album that wouldn’t come out until 1975. Recordings from those Roxy shows eventually became the basis of the live LP Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live, which Young released in 2018. Over the decades, the Roxy became a legendary West Hollywood fixture. Last night, Neil Young returned to the scene of the crime, celebrating the venue’s 50th anniversary with a very special set.

Last night’s Neil Young & Crazy Horse show — their first since 2019 — marked the exact 50th anniversary of the Roxy’s opening. The gig was a benefit, raising money for the Painted Turtle and Bridge School. To mark the occasion, Young and Crazy Horse did something that they’ve never done before. They played two classic albums in full: Tonight’s The Night and 1969’s Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere.

Some of the songs that Neil Young And Crazy Horse played last night, like the triumphant “Cinnamon Girl,” are staples of the band’s live shows. Others were true rarities. Three of the Tonight’s The Night songs that the band played last night — “Borrowed Tune,” “Lookout Joe,” and “Tired Eyes” — are songs that Crazy Horse haven’t played live since 1973, which means they hadn’t even played them since those songs came out. Below, watch some fan-made videos from last night’s show, including a clip of “Tired Eyes.”