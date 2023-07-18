Neil Young Will Return To The Roxy Exactly 50 Years After He Headlined Venue’s Opening Night

On September 20,1973, Neil Young played the first ever concert at the Roxy Theatre, the now-legendary Los Angeles nightclub. The recordings from that show and Young’s gigs on subsequent nights became the basis for his album Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live. The 50th anniversary of those gigs is coming up this fall, and Young will return to the Roxy to mark the occasion.

Young will perform at the Roxy on Sept. 20, exactly 50 years to the day after he opened the venue. The show will be a benefit for The Painted Turtle and Bridge School. The Grammy Museum and West Hollywood Library will both have Roxy50 activations this fall as well. Roxy owner Lou Adler announced all this in an interview today with Los Angeles Times, in which he shares memories from the venue’s half-century of live music.

No ticket information for Young’s show has been released yet, so keep checking the Roxy’s website for that.