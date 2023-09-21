A few months ago, the Brooklyn grunge revivalists Superbloom released their 11-song EP Life’s A Blur. (Eleven songs sounds more like an album, but they’re saying it’s an EP, and most of the songs are short, so who am I to argue?) Today, Superbloom have followed that record with a new standalone single called “Velvet Hippo.” It’s a big, churning riffer with some surprisingly sweet harmonies on the chorus. The lead vocals are too surly to push this into Siamese Dream territory, but the music is definitely teetering on the edge. Check it out below.

The self-released “Velvet Hippo” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.