Lala Lala – “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS”

New Music September 27, 2023 11:58 AM By James Rettig

In 2021, Lillie West released her third album as Lala Lala, I Want The Door To Open, which saw her collaborating with WHY’s Yoni Wolf and experimenting with poppier sounds. Today, she’s back with a new single, “HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS,” which is slathered in synths and propelled along by chintzy drums. West said that it’s “about destruction and impatience” and that she “wanted the song to sound blown out and desperate.” Check it out below.

“HIT ME WHERE IT HURTS” is out now via Hardly Art.

