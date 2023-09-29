U2 – “Atomic City”

For years — decades, even — U2 have been trying to rawk. Dudes are legends — well past their prime, with nothing to prove. Bono and bros could satisfy most of the old heads with a facsimile of their post-post-punk arena rock anthems from the ’80s, or maybe an album that aims for the sophisticated splendor of Achtung Baby. But no, for some reason they’ve released something like catorce singles chasing the ghost of “Vertigo.” The latest is called “Atomic City.”.

“Atomic City,” produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, is out today ahead of the band’s first U2:UV Achtung Baby Live show at the futuristic MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas. The song is a tribute to Vegas, and U2 performed it in the city’s downtown area during a music video shoot two weeks back. “I’m free! Where you are is where I’ll be,” Bono sings on the chorus. “I’m free! So unexpectedly.” Ben Kutchins directed the aforementioned video on Fremont Street where the band filmed the classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” video.

It’s a hard-grooving, competent song that nonetheless has me feeling like I still haven’t found what I’m looking for. And due to the chorus’ similarity to Blondie’s “Call Me,” both Debbie Harry and Giorgio Moroder get co-writer credits.

Listen and watch below.