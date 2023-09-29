U2 – “Atomic City”

New Music September 29, 2023 12:01 AM By Chris DeVille

U2 – “Atomic City”

New Music September 29, 2023 12:01 AM By Chris DeVille

For years — decades, even — U2 have been trying to rawk. Dudes are legends — well past their prime, with nothing to prove. Bono and bros could satisfy most of the old heads with a facsimile of their post-post-punk arena rock anthems from the ’80s, or maybe an album that aims for the sophisticated splendor of Achtung Baby. But no, for some reason they’ve released something like catorce singles chasing the ghost of “Vertigo.” The latest is called “Atomic City.”.

“Atomic City,” produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, is out today ahead of the band’s first U2:UV Achtung Baby Live show at the futuristic MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas. The song is a tribute to Vegas, and U2 performed it in the city’s downtown area during a music video shoot two weeks back. “I’m free! Where you are is where I’ll be,” Bono sings on the chorus. “I’m free! So unexpectedly.” Ben Kutchins directed the aforementioned video on Fremont Street where the band filmed the classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” video.

It’s a hard-grooving, competent song that nonetheless has me feeling like I still haven’t found what I’m looking for. And due to the chorus’ similarity to Blondie’s “Call Me,” both Debbie Harry and Giorgio Moroder get co-writer credits.

Listen and watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 25th Album The Silver Cord

3 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones – “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” (Feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder)

2 days ago 0

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Performers, No Word On Kate Bush

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest