U2 debuted a new song called “Atomic City” last night at a music video shoot that took place on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, not far from where they filmed the video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” back in 1987. As U2 Songs reports, the new single is rumored to be released to coincide with the start of their residency at the high-tech MSG Sphere in Vegas, which is set to kick off on September 29.

U2 played through “Atomic City” multiple times during the shoot for the crowd that had gathered there, plus a crew of hired extras. “This is the world premiere of ‘Atomic City,’ a rock ‘n’ roll 45-inch tradition of late 70’s post punk if you are interested … Blondie, The Clash,” Bono said to the audience, per U2 Songs. On hand for the shoot were Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. — though Mullen will not be performing at the band’s Sphere shows as he’s still recovering from a surgery.

During the shoot, the band also performed “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” Watch some “Atomic City” video below.