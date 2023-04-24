U2 Announce First Dates For Vegas Sphere Residency

Earlier this year, U2 revealed in a Super Bowl ad that they would be headed to Las Vegas for a residency at the high-tech MSG Sphere to celebrate their album Achtung Baby. The show is called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, and they have just announced an initial run of dates for it in the fall: September 29, September 30, October 5, October 7, and October 8.

The ticket process is starting now, with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program already launched. Registration for that will close this Wednesday (April 26) at 10AM ET, and fans who were selected can begin getting tickets on Thursday. Tickets start at $140, and U2 are using “all-in pricing,” meaning that the listed ticket price will include all taxes and feels. (Pearl Jam just announced they’re using the same method.) Per a press release, 60% of the tickets will be priced under $300.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again,” the band shared in a statement back when the shows were first announced. “And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level…”