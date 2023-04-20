Pearl Jam Announce More US Tour Dates, With “Fairly Priced Tickets”

Pearl Jam, who famously went to war against Ticketmaster in the ’90s, have long been conscientious about ticket pricing and availability, though they’ve also been using Live Nation’s Ticketmaster platform due to lack of other feasible options for a long time now.

Today, the band has announced a new string of US tour dates, and they’re touting “fairly priced tickets” for all of the shows. They’ll be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration system, as well as an exclusive pre-sale for their fan club members that has already begun.

“To continue to protect fans’ access to fairly priced tickets, Pearl Jam has decided to make tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling approximately 10% of tickets through PJ Premium at the market rate to offset increased costs,” they say in a statement on their website. “Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.”

“Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time,” they note. “This means the ticket price you see listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.”

Here are the just-announced dates:

08/31 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/02 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/05 Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/07 Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/13 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/15 Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/18 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/19 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

More details on ticketing information is available here.