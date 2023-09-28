ME REX are ramping up to the release of Giant Elk, which is being billed as their debut album now that 2021’s 52-track experiment Megabear has been retconned as — I don’t know, not their debut album? They definitely called it their debut at the time. In my heart, the great double-EP Triceratops/Stegosaurus was their debut album. But I digress.

So far ME REX have shared two Giant Elk singles, “Eutherians (Ultramarine)” and “Giant Giant Giant.” Today they’ve released a third, “Infinity Worm,” which begins with some emo-esque shredding and ends with a huge howl-along chorus. Myles McCabe offered this statement on the track:

Inspired by It Came from Outer Space and alien encounter movies like Galaxy Quest, District 9 and ET. “Infinity Worm” sees monstrous angels descending, leaving a fragmented sky behind, creatures that are torn to pieces regenerating anew and trying to find a place in the world. It’s a song about affirming humanity and inherent value.

Listen below.

Giant Elk is out 10/20 on Big Scary Monsters.