Back in July, ME REX announced a new album, Giant Elk, due out in October, and they shared its lead single “Eutherians (Ultramarine).” Today, the band is sharing a second single, “Giant Giant Giant,” which comes with a music video directed by bandleader Myles McCabe and his brother Max, which features some impressive homemade puppets.

“When it came to making a video for ‘Giant Giant Giant’ I knew we didn’t have a lot to spend but I wanted to create something that was visually engaging that could help expand the world surrounding ME REX,” Myles McCabe explained in a statement, continuing:

I love all things fantasy so there was never really any question that the visual aesthetics would take cues from the Lord of the Rings, The Dark Crystal, Adventure Time and Dungeons and Dragons. I also wanted to shoot for the balance of creepiness, deep lore and fun you find in Steven Universe, The Midnight Gospel and Over the Garden Wall. I developed stories for Phoebe [Cross] and Rich [Mandell] that each used simple imagery to tell familiar stories. Phoebe comes across a vicious snake, is presented with a sword and slays the monster. Rich sees a meteor crash to earth and goes on a journey to find it, he is knocked off course by a wave but ends up reaching his destination and finds the meteorite is a crown. Eventually I decided that it was enough for my character to sit on a mushroom, read a book and sing the song.

Watch and listen below.

Giant Elk is out 10/20 via Big Scary Monsters.