Today, Jonny Pierce’s indie-pop project the Drums returns with the new album Jonny. It’s the Drums’ first new LP in four years, and it’s also the first one where Pierce shows his naked butt on the album cover. The Drums have shared a bunch of singles ahead of the album’s release, but they didn’t say anything about one very notable song, has an unexpected guest: The great Rico Nasty.

“Dying” doesn’t sound much like most other Drums songs, and it doesn’t really sound like Rico Nasty, either. Instead, it’s a drifting, dreamlike track with skittering hyperpop production touches. It always sounds like it’s about to erupt into cathartic chaos, but the tension remains unreleased throughout. Rico doesn’t rap on the song. Instead, she matches Johnny Pierce’s floating cadence. Here’s what Pierce says about it:

For much of my life, I have felt like a ghost floating outside of my own body, outside of my own experiences, outside of my own relationships. The song and video portray that frustrating disconnection to self, and how that disconnect plays a part in how others have sometimes seen and experienced me, leading to a feeling of loneliness without hope. If I can’t be in my body, and know myself, how can I learn to love myself? And if I can’t learn to love myself, how can I be truly known and loved by anyone else? Dying all my life…

And here’s what Rico says:

Working with Jonny has been a dream. He has such a vulnerable soul… The song came about pretty simply. We’ve been showing love to each other throughout the years, and our schedules finally allowed us time to make something beautiful together. The song is about spending all your life dying for love.

Check out the “Dying” video below.

While you’re at it, stream the whole Jonny album below.

<a href="https://wearethedrums.bandcamp.com/album/jonny">Jonny by The Drums</a>

Jonny is out now on Anti-.