To paraphrase a 50 Cent line about D’Angelo: Jonny Pierce, he determined not to fail. The boy went butt-ass for his record to sell. It’s been four years since the Drums, Jonny Pierce’s long-running indie-pop project, released Brutalism, their most recent album. In the past few months, we’ve gotten a bunch of new songs from the Drums: “I Want It All,” “Plastic Envelope,” “Protect Him Always,” “Obvious.” Today, Pierce announces that Jonny, the next Drums album, is coming out this fall. On the cover, Pierce went butt-ass.

On Jonny, Pierce reportedly gets naked in more metaphorical ways. Per the press materials, the album deals with “the deep-rooted childhood trauma Pierce experienced growing up in a cult-like religious community in upstate New York.” Those recent Drums singles all appear on the LP. So does the new single “Better,” a jangly and propulsive track where Pierce sings about the neverending struggle to get out of his own way: “My sweet little charmer / I want to give you all of my body/ But my loneliness fucks me better than you do.”

Here’s what Pierce has to say about the new LP:

When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me. It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate one’s whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you, even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.

Below, listen to “Better” and check out the Jonny tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Isolette”

02 “I’m Still Scared”

03 “Better”

04 “Harms”

05 “Little Jonny”

06 “Plastic Envelope”

07 “Protect Him Always”

08 “Be Gentle”

09 “Dying”

10 “Green Grass”

11 “Obvious”

12 “The Flowers”

13 “Teach My Body”

14 “Pool God”

15 “I Used To Want To Die”

Jonny is out 10/13 on Anti-.