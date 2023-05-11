Last month, Jonny Pierce aka the Drums released his first new single of 2023: “I Want It All.” It arrived three years after some one-off 2020 singles as the Drums & Jonny Pierce and a 2019 LP Brutalism. Today, Pierce is sharing two more new Drums tracks, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always.”

“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way,” Pierce explains. “The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”

Listen to both below.

TOUR DATES:

07/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

07/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale

08/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom