The Drums – “Plastic Envelope” & “Protect Him Always”
Last month, Jonny Pierce aka the Drums released his first new single of 2023: “I Want It All.” It arrived three years after some one-off 2020 singles as the Drums & Jonny Pierce and a 2019 LP Brutalism. Today, Pierce is sharing two more new Drums tracks, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always.”
“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way,” Pierce explains. “The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”
Listen to both below.
TOUR DATES:
07/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
07/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale
08/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
08/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom