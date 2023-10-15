Madonna kicked off her greatest-hits Celebration Tour in London this weekend at the O2 Arena, after having to postpone the tour at the last-minute due to a hospitalization. She talked about her illness during the show: “I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said, per Billboard. “I forgot five days of my life — or death, I didn’t really know where I was… My children were there — and my children always save me every time… I have got to be there for my children – I have to survive for them.”

The setlist for the opening night of the tour had Madonna doing songs she hasn’t performed live in decades. She opened with Ray Of Light‘s “Nothing Really Matters,” which she hasn’t done since 1999. “Justify My Love,” “Rain,” and “Bad Girl” were all performed for the first time since 1993 — the one and only time Madonna had ever performed “Bad Girl” was during her Saturday Night Live performance that same year. The last time she sang “Bedtime Story” was 1995. She did “Die Another Day’ and “Mother And Father” for the first time since 2004, and “Live To Tell” for the first time since 2006. Madonna also incorporated covers of “I Will Survive” and “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” into the set.

During the show, she also talked about the war between Israel and Hamas. “It breaks my heart watching what’s happening in Israel and Palestine,” she said. “It breaks my heart to see children suffering, teenagers suffering, elderly people suffering. All of it is heartbreaking, okay? I’m sure you agree. Even though our hearts are broken, our spirits cannot be broken. Are you with me?” Madonna continued:

A lot of people say, ‘Well, what can I do? I’m just one person.’ You feel hopeless. You feel helpless. What can we do? There’s a lot we can do. First and foremost, we can say, ‘I can make a difference because I individually can bring light into the world with my actions, with my words, each and every day.’ I’m sorry. This isn’t about lecturing you — but we are all together very powerful people. We can unite in a dark and evil way, or we can unite from a place of light and love. And if we all have that collective consciousness, we can change the world, and we can bring peace – not only to the Middle East, but to the whole world.

Check out a bunch of video from the show below.

SETLIST:

“Nothing Really Matters”

“Everybody”

“Into The Groove”

“Burning Up”

“Open Your Heart”

“Holiday”

“Live To Tell”

“Like A Prayer”

“Erotica”

“Justify My Love”

“Fever” (Eddie Cooley Cover) (snippet)

“Hung Up”

“Bad Girl”

“Vogue”

“Human Nature”

“Crazy For You”

“Die Another Day”

“Don’t Tell Me”

“Mother And Father”

“Little Star” (snippet)

“I Will Survive” (Gloria Gaynor Cover) (acoustic)

“La Isla Bonita”

“Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Andrew Lloyd Webber Cover)

“Bedtime Story”

“Ray Of Light”

“Rain”

“Bitch I’m Madonna”

“Celebration”