Madonna Reschedules Celebration Tour After Hospitalization

Madonna was supposed to kick off her greatest-hits Celebration Tour last month, but it was postponed at the last minute after the pop star was hospitalized for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection.” Today, Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for the tour. It’ll start in Europe now, with a previously scheduled four-night run in London, and will come to North America starting in December with three shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates, but there have been some adjustments to the itinerary. Due to scheduling conflicts, shows in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix were canceled outright — refunds will be available at original point of purchase. And the NYC and Los Angeles dates have moved to new venues and some tickets will not be transferred. More details on all that can be found here.

Here’s the new itinerary:

10/14 London, England @ The O2

10/15 London, England @ The O2

10/17 London, England @ The O2

10/18 London, England @ The O2

10/21 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/22 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/25 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/26 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/28 Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2

11/01 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/02 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

11/07 Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

11/12 Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/13 Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/15 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/16 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/19 Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/20 Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/23 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/25 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

12/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

12/05 London, England @ The O2

12/06 London, England @ The O2

12/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

12/19 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

01/08 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/09 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/11 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

01/12 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

01/15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/18 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

01/20 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

01/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/23 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/29 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/01 Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/02 Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/08 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/13 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02/17 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/18 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/21 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

02/24 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/27 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/28 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/01 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/04 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

03/05 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

03/07 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

03/09 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

03/11 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

03/13 Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

03/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/19 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/24 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/25 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/28 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/01 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/04 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/06 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/07 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/14 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/15 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/20 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

04/21 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

04/23 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

04/24 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes