Madonna Reschedules Celebration Tour After Hospitalization
Madonna was supposed to kick off her greatest-hits Celebration Tour last month, but it was postponed at the last minute after the pop star was hospitalized for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection.” Today, Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for the tour. It’ll start in Europe now, with a previously scheduled four-night run in London, and will come to North America starting in December with three shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates, but there have been some adjustments to the itinerary. Due to scheduling conflicts, shows in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix were canceled outright — refunds will be available at original point of purchase. And the NYC and Los Angeles dates have moved to new venues and some tickets will not be transferred. More details on all that can be found here.
Here’s the new itinerary:
10/14 London, England @ The O2
10/15 London, England @ The O2
10/17 London, England @ The O2
10/18 London, England @ The O2
10/21 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/22 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/25 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/26 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/28 Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2
11/01 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/02 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
11/07 Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
11/12 Paris, France @ Accor Arena
11/13 Paris, France @ Accor Arena
11/15 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/16 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/19 Paris, France @ Accor Arena
11/20 Paris, France @ Accor Arena
11/23 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
11/25 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
12/02 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
12/05 London, England @ The O2
12/06 London, England @ The O2
12/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
12/19 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
01/08 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/09 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/11 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
01/12 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
01/15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/18 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
01/20 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
01/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/23 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/29 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/01 Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/02 Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/13 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/17 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/18 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/21 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
02/24 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/28 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/04 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
03/05 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
03/07 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
03/09 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
03/11 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
03/13 Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
03/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/19 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/24 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/25 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/28 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/01 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/04 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/06 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/07 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/14 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/15 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/20 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
04/21 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
04/23 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
04/24 Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes