Madonna Postpones Celebration Tour After Being Hospitalized For “Serious Bacterial Infection”

In a couple weeks, Madonna was scheduled to kick off her international greatest-hits Celebration Tour with a show in Vancouver. But per an Instagram statement from Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary, the tour has been postponed because the pop star was hospitalized over the weekend with a “serious bacterial infection.”

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead [sic] to a several day stay in the ICU,” the statement reads. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The first stop on the Celebration Tour was supposed to take place on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The tour was scheduled to make its way through North America and Europe before ending in Amsterdam at the beginning of December.

Madonna has not commented publicly about the tour postponement herself just yet. The most recent dispatch from her social media accounts was last week, when she shared some photos of her preparing for the shows.