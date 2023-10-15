On Saturday night, the Specials’ Terry Hall — who passed away late last year at age 63 — was honored with a tribute concert that took place at a backyard in Los Angeles. The event featured appearances from the Specials’ Lynval Golding and Horace Panter; Fishbone; No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young; L7’s Donita Sparks; the Go-Go’s’ Jane Wiedlin; Tom Morello; and more.

Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels of Operation Ivy also got together to perform “Take Warning.” The pair previously reunited to perform live last year; earlier this year, they embarked on a new project together, which at first was called Bad Optix but quickly changed their name to DOOM Regulator.

Watch video below.