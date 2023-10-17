Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Assault In The Dominican Republic

Last we heard of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, he was being hospitalized after suffering a beating from a group of men at a gym in South Florida back in March. Now, he has reportedly been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

According to TMZ, a warrant for the rapper’s arrest had been put out for assaulting music producers, which sources say was over them spending time with his girlfriend. He was allegedly taken into custody on Sunday night in Sánchez at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico. It was also reported that he attempted to flee the country but failed due to the charter company following protocol and checking with immigration for any outstanding warrants.

Watch chaotic footage of Tekashi arriving at jail below.