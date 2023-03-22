Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Being Violently Attacked In LA Fitness Sauna

Yesterday, the New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of men at a gym in South Florida. TMZ reports that 6ix9ine was in a sauna at an LA Fitness gym, without security, when several men, apparently unprovoked, attacked him.

TMZ has video of the attack — not taken from security cameras but apparently from somebody’s social media account. The onscreen caption says, “we caught 6ix9ine slipping fuck a rat ADR not in our hood.” In the video, 6ix9ine is curled up on a bathroom floor, protecting his face, while one guy stomps on him and barks at him: “Take a picture! I wanna be famous now!” The video also shows a shaken 6ix9ine leaving the bathroom under his own power while someone, probably the person holding the phone, says, “I’m not gonna lie, I’m a fan, bro.”

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro says that 6ix9ine “tried to fight off the combatants, but there were too many of them, beating him to a pulp before fleeing.” A gym manager called police and medical services, and 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. TMZ has also posted a photo of a bloodied 6ix9ine.

In 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison on racketeering and gun charges. His sentence was shortened after he cooperated with authorities, testifying against many of his former criminal associates. 6ix9ine was released from prison in April 2020. Two months later, 6ix9ine had a #1 hit with the Nicki Minaj collaboration “Trollz.”