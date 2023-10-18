Tanukichan – “NPC”

New Music October 18, 2023 12:25 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Hannah Van Loon released her latest album as Tanukichan, GIZMO, and since then she’s been on tour with Alvvays and Alex G. Today, she’s back with a new one-off single ahead of another tour, this time with Wishy.

“‘NPC’, non-player character, is about exactly that,” Van Loon said. “Feeling like one person in a million, blending in and being a spectator to the mundaneness of life. Maybe avoiding some responsibilities.”

“I wrote NPC with my live band as well, so this video is so special and perfect for the song,” she continued. “We toured for months and got to play huge venues together. It’s a full circle moment with this song as the soundtrack.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Wishy):
10/22 San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Rock
10/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/25 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
10/27 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/28 Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy
10/30 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/1 Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive
11/2 Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

“NPC” is out now via Carpark Records.

James Rettig

