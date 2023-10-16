In the 2010s, Indiana native Kevin Krauter played in Hoops and then launched a solo career. Now he’s back in band configuration with new project Wishy in partnership with fellow singer-songwriter Nina Pitchkites. Today the band has shared its debut single “Donut,” which doubles as the lead single from debut EP Paradise.

“Donut” rides the shoegaze wave that seems like it might never crest, surging ahead with a rush of distorted guitars and squealing, almost symphonic melodies. Pitchkites takes the lead on this one, emerging as a breathy, conversational presence within the barrage of harmonic noise. “When you’ve got the possibility of the open road plus the limitations of your shitty car – and you’re stuck driving on a donut spare tire – it’s a Catch 22,” she says.

Rian Archer and Conor Shepherd directed a video for “Donut,” which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Paradise”

02 “Donut”

03 “Spinning”

04 “Blank Time”

05 “Too True”

TOUR DATES:

10/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Rock *

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/27 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION Festival

10/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy *

10/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive *

11/02 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement *

* with Tanukichan

Paradise is out 12/15 via Winspear.