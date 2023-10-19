Last week, MIKE dropped the surprise album Burning Desire, which included features from an array of artists. The track “Mussel Beach” had El Cousteau and Niontay, and “plz don’t cut my wings” had Earl Sweatshirt. Now, these four rappers are teaming up for “real Hiphop” from Niontay’s newly announced EP Demon Muppy.

Spearheaded by Niontay, the track finds him, MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, and El Cousteau trade verses for a little less than three minutes. It comes with a video directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs. Watch it below.

Demon Muppy is out 11/2 via 10k.