Just a few weeks ago, MIKE teamed up with Wiki and the Alchemist for a collaborative album, Faith Is A Rock. The always-busy rapper typically puts out a couple projects in a given year, and today he’s dropping a whole full-length called Burning Desire. It’s his follow-up to last year’s Beware Of The Monkey, and it comes as a surprise, unless you just so happened to spot some billboards teasing its Friday The 13th release date.

Burning Desire includes guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Liv.e, Crumb’s Lila Ramani, Larry June, Venna, El Cousteau, Niontay, mark william lewis, and more across its 24 tracks. MIKE is also sharing a music video for one of its songs, “What U Say U Are,” which was directed by Alex Huggins and was inspired by slasher movies — it’ll be screened tonight (Friday, October 13) at an album release event that takes place at the Roxy Cinema in NYC. MIKE has also announced dates for a European tour, which will take place next year.

Listen to Burning Desire below.

TOUR DATES:

2/27 Dublin, IE @ The Sound House

2/28 Braga, PT @ Gratino

2/29 Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

3/01 Barcelona, ES – LAUT

3/02 Berlin, DE @ PANKE

3/05 Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

3/07 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

3/08 Oslo, NO @ Bla

3/09 Copenhagen, DE @ DK – Rust

3/12 Tilburg, NL @ Hall of Fame

3/13 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhustuin

3/14 Cologne, DE @ Veedel

3/15 Botanique, BE @ Brussels

3/16 London, UK @ Cafe OTO

3/19 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

3/20 Glasgow, UK @ Rum Shack

3/21 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

3/22 Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

3/23 Paris, FR @ Bourse du Commerce

Burning Desire is out now via 10k.