Marnie Stern’s triumphant return is upon us. For years now, the idiosyncratic indie rock guitar hero has been playing in the 8G Band, the Late Night With Seth Meyers in-house band, and she hasn’t been releasing her own music. This week, however, Stern will follow up 2013’s The Chronicles Of Marnia with The Comeback Kid, her first album in over a decade. We’ve already posted the early singles “Plain Speak” and “Believing Is Seeing,” and Stern also just got together with Fred Armisen to cover Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” Now, Stern has shared one more new song before the LP arrives.

Marnie Stern’s new song “Til It’s Over” is a revved-up rocker that makes great use out of her insane shredding capabilities and her sneaky songcraft. Stern recorded the track, and the rest of the album, with Arcade Fire’s Jeremy Gara on drums, and this one really pummels. Stern has also announced a few East Coast shows, and you can check out the “Til It’s Over” video and those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/04 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

11/09 – Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre *

12/15 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

* with Blonde Redhead

^ with Golden Apples

The Comeback Kid is out 11/3 on Joyful Noise. Read our recent feature on Marnie Stern here.