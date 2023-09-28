God bless Marnie Stern for making music as weird and abrasive as she wants to. “Believing Is Seeing” — the second single from the math-rock shredder’s first album in 10 years, The Comeback Kid — achieves Deerhoof levels of both oddity and awesomeness. It starts out with piercing guitar and vocals and basically nothing else. “This place is cold!” a multi-tracked Stern yells. “I can’t hear you!” Eventually the song levels out into some bombastic classic rock that gives drummer Jeremy Gara a chance to get his Bonham on, but I gotta respect the gauntlet toss that is the intro.

Stern writes that “‘Believing Is Seeing’ is about trying to build a world of music through different sounds, and how you can create your own cohesive universe through these sounds.” She’s really doing it, too. Listen below.

The Comeback Kid is out 11/3 on Joyful Noise.