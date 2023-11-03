Pet Symmetry – “Big Island”

New Music November 2, 2023 10:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2021, Pet Symmetry returned with the album Future Suits. The band — fronted by Into It. Over It.’s Evan Weiss — went on tour earlier this year, and today they’re back with a new song called “Big Island.”

“In February of 2021, Pet Sym traveled to a remote cabin in southern Illinois to write and record what will be our 4th full length…,” the band says. “This is not an album roll out! It’s not done yet, but we wanted to share a song from that session with you as a gift for being awesome fans. Here’s ‘Big Island,’ a song about travel and love. Something we all need. Enjoy.”

The summery emo anthem is a spurt of energy with crushed drinks and a sense of infinity. Their Bandcamp notes that the lines “Aloha! Suit Up!” are taken from Drive Like Jehu’s “Luau”: “Rest easy Rick,” they write, referring to Drive Like Jehu frontman Rick Froberg who passed away at 55 in July. Listen to “Big Island” below.

