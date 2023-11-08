Laura Jane Grace – “Hole In My Head”

New Music November 8, 2023 10:10 AM By James Rettig

Laura Jane Grace, who recently received the key to the city of Gainesville, has announced a new album called Hole In My Head, her first solo release since 2021’s At War With The Silverfish EP. Grace recorded it in her new home base of St. Louis with producer David Beeman; it features Drive By-Truckers’ bassist Matt Patton on many of the songs. The album includes last month’s single “Dysphoria Hoodie,” and today Grace is sharing the LP’s title track, which comes with a music video directed by Gilbert Trejo. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hole In My Head”
02 “I’m Not A Cop”
03 “Dysphoria Hoodie”
04 “Birds Talk Too”
05 “Punk Rock In Basements”
06 “Cuffing Season”
07 “Tacos And Toast”
08 “Mercenary”
09 “Keeping Your Wheels Straight”
10 “Hard Feelings”
11 “Give Up The Ghost”

Hole In My Head is out 2/16 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

