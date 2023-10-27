Laura Jane Grace Honored With Key To The City Of Gainesville

Laura Jane Grace grew up as a military brat, but she’ll always be associated with the city of Gainesville and with its still-vibrant punk scene. Grace moved to Gainesville at 18, and that’s where she formed Against Me!, one of the best American punk bands of the last quarter-century or so. She’s written plenty of songs about her intense relationship with Gainesville and with Florida in general, but now the mayor of Gainesville has declared today to be Laura Jane Grace Day. Hopefully, she’ll feel a little more welcome there now.

Today is the first day of the Fest, the big punk-centric festival that comes to Gainesville once a years. Laura Jane Grace will play the Fest, as she has many times before. And at a ceremony at City Hall Plaza this afternoon, Mayor Harvey Ward presented Grace with the Key To The City, “for her many contributions to the punk scene and for helping to raise Gainesville’s profile internationally as a music destination.” Check out some video below.

“DIY doesn’t mean do it yourself, it means it’s better doing it together” 27th October – @LauraJaneGrace Day in the city of Gainesville. Honoured to be here and witness this special moment for a special person pic.twitter.com/Tj6JZ7CDAZ — Big Scary Monsters (@bsmrocks) October 27, 2023

Grace released her new single “Dysphoria Hoodie” earlier this month.